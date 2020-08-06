St. Louis County police asking for help to find 30-year-old woman who made suicidal statements

She may be driving her 2009 Ford Fusion with Missouri plates – CU2U3G

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing woman.

Sara A. Brancato, 30, was last seen in the 5900 block of Apple Valley Drive around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police said that Brancato suffers from PTSD and has been diagnosed as bi-polar. Police said she has a history of suicidal thoughts and made suicidal statements to her mother before she disappeared.

She may be driving her 2009 Ford Fusion with Missouri plates – CU2U3G.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.