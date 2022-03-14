This St. Louis County suburb was named one of the 'Best Suburbs to Live in America'

It got high marks for schools, housing and nightlife.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A suburb in St. Louis County is getting high marks and was named one of the best suburbs in the country by one website.

Richmond Heights landed on the "2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America" list by Niche.com. The site "helps students and parents find the schools and places to live that are right for them."

Richmond Heights came in at No. 8 on the list. The city earned high marks for public schools, good for families, health and fitness, nightlife and housing. Niche broke down the city's rankings even further, going into the statistics for each category. You can see all of them by clicking here.

Clayton and Brentwood also made the top 25, coming in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively.

At the top of the "2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America" list was Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

But, Richmond Heights scored even higher on another list by Niche.com. The St. Louis County suburb was ranked No. 1 for the "2022 Best Places to Live in Missouri" list.

Richmond Heights was followed by Clayton in the No. 2 spot and Brentwood in the No. 3 spot. Chesterfield and Frontenac took No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

You can find the "2022 Best Places to Live in Missouri" list by clicking here.