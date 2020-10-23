You can drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs at these locations in St. Louis County on Saturday

The St. Louis County Police Department is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Oct. 24.

The St. Louis County Police Department will participate in the initiative and will have 12 locations where anyone can drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Below are the locations that will be available for drop off between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North County Precinct: 11815 Benham Rd., St. Louis, MO 63138

Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132

City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Rd. #2, Green Park, MO 63123

Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123

Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon, Marlborough, MO 63119

South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, MO 63125

City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Rd., Fenton MO 63026

Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main St., Wildwood, MO 63040

West County Precinct: 232 Vance Rd., Valley Park, MO 63088

City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1381 Big Bend Blvd., Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Valley Park City Hall: 320 Benton St., Valley Park, MO 63088

City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Rd., Jennings, MO 63136

According to a press release, the national take-back day provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse.