Mother of 10 among 3 killed in St. Louis County head-on collision

“She always instilled in us that, if anything was to ever happen, we have each other,” said Harland, Fowler’s eldest daughter.



Harland told 5 On Your Side her mother was dedicated to helping families bury their loved ones at the Serenity Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Louis. She graduated from University City High School and earned her associate degree at St. Louis Community College.



“She loved being a funeral director. She loved working with different families and just helping them through their process. She was very compassionate about that,” Harland said.



Her family echoed that she lived a life of service in and outside her home.



“She looked out for all different kinds of people. She fed kids that weren't even hers and instilled in them kind of what they were supposed to do in life, where they were supposed to go,” Harland added.



That life of service will live on through her eldest daughter.



“My momma made sure to remind me that Jasmine as a little girl you had this vision of being able to create your own mentorship program and pour into kids,” Harland said.



Fowler's 18-year-old son just graduated from McCluer North High School. The sign sat in the family's yard.