St. Louis County officer charged after fatally hitting 12-year-old girl in 2019

Officer Preston Marquart has turned himself in to St. Louis authorities

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged a St. Louis County police officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl in October 2019 while he was on duty with involuntary manslaughter.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation tell 5 On Your Side that Preston Marquart has turned himself in to St. Louis authorities.

In a statement, Gardner wrote: "The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the Sixth District and Traffic Divisions of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department."

It continued: "This is an unspeakable tragedy for her family and loved ones. While nothing can bring Akeelah back, we will do all in our power to seek justice in her memory."

The accident happened just within the city’s border near the traffic circle along New Halls Ferry Road, and she died from her injuries in November 2019.

At the time of the accident, St. Louis County police say the officer was speeding to catch up to a suspicious vehicle when Akeelah Jackson darted in front of him. He did not have his lights and siren activated at the time.

He remained at the scene.

At the time, St. Louis County Sgt. Benjamin Granda said technology in the police car showed the chase lasted 32 seconds and that the dashboard camera was not on at the time of the incident. He later added the camera was not on because the department is working to roll out new technology and that officers have not been trained on how to use the dash cameras.

The department’s policy concerning pursuits is on its website, and states, in part, "The use of siren is not necessary unless the vehicle fails to yield or the attempt to stop the vehicle requires a violation of traffic laws on the part of the officer. In that event, both the lights and siren should be activated."

The officer did not catch the vehicle it was pursuing. He also said the technology in the car clocked the police car going 59 miles per hour in a stretch where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

The department placed the officer on administrative leave following the incident.