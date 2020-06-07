St. Louis County officer crashes while responding to shooting

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An officer with the St. Louis County Police Department suffered a minor injury after he was involved in a crash Sunday night while responding to a shooting call.

The crash happened near the MetroLink Station at N. Hanley Road at around 11:30 p.m. Several police units were at the scene, where a county patrol vehicle's front end was smashed into the side of another car.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Police did not release further information on the circumstances of the crash.

The shooting the officer was responding to happened further down the road at N. Hanley Road and Dragonwyck Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, the department said.