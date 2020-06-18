Police officer hospitalized after accident in St. Louis County

The officer’s injuries were described as non-life threatening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer was transported to a hospital after an accident Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, at around 6 a.m. an officer assigned to the West County Precinct said that he was involved in an accident on Highway 141 north of Vance Road.

He said the other car involved left the scene. Other officers who responded to the scene, located the other car involved and took the driver into custody.

The officer’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.