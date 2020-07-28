St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners plans closed door meeting

Closed session set for 3 p.m. Wednesday comes amid allegations of impropriety among board's selection of police chief

CLAYTON, Mo. — The police board at the center of a Black police officer’s discrimination complaint has planned a closed session meeting Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Police Board of Police Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at police headquarters in Clayton.

The only item on the agenda states that the board may vote to go into a closed meeting for review of “claims and lawsuits involving the Police Department, and for discussion of employee and personnel matters.”

The five-member board typically meets once a month in an open session, with an occasional closed session at the end to discuss matters protected by the Sunshine Law.

Lt. Col. Troy Doyle filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Friday in which he alleged County Executive Sam Page ordered the board to select someone other than Doyle for chief because he is Black, and Page’s campaign donors were pressuring him not to allow a Black man to lead the department.

Page said Doyle was his pick to lead the department, but the police board picked Mary Barton, who is white, to become chief in March.

Page appointed four of the five board members, which include Judge William Price, Michelle Schwerin, Mark Gaertner, Dr. L.J. Punch and Thomasina Hassler.

County Councilman Tim Fitch has called for an investigation by the County Council’s Ethics Committee after Page had two police board members meet with Doyle before they were appointed to the board, saying that is interfering with the independence of the board.

In a recording released by Doyle’s attorney, Page can be heard telling Doyle that the police board does what he tells them to do. Page said in a statement that recording took place June 23 while he was trying to convince Doyle to lead a review of the police department paid for by the business community.

County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy responded to Fitch’s letter saying the recording took place well after the board picked Barton as chief, and that St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Page and his administration have accused Doyle's attorney, Jerome Dobson, of trying to extort a $3.5 million settlement from the county ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.

Bell posted a Tweet saying he "did not ask" the feds to investigate Doyle's attorney, but referred the matter to them because of a conflict of interest he did not specify.

(1/3)This is election season, & mudslinging, attacks & hyperbole are the norm.

To clarify: any matter that potentially comes under the purview of the federal gov't, (particularly when there is a potential conflict), our office will refer it to the U.S. Atty's Office... — Wesley Bell (@WesleyBell4STL) July 26, 2020

“Your letter is based on premises that are questionable at best,” Clancy wrote to Fitch. “Your letter is under advisement and action will be taken as deemed necessary and appropriate by either the Committee of the Whole or the Justice, Health and Welfare Committee.”

Fitch fired back saying her response was “flawed,” because it suggests there cannot be parallel investigations and that he is calling for an investigation into what led up to the selection of police chief.

“How is it that the interim County Executive allegedly had a meeting at his home with Lt. Col. Troy Doyle and two soon-to-be-named members of the police board? Why weren’t the other police chief candidates invited to a similar pre-interview? Was the selection process fair and impartial? Was there racial bias? These are just some of the questions the County Council needs to ask and the public has a right to know,” he wrote.

Fitch and Page are political foes. Fitch is a Republican and Page a Democrat. Page running for County Executive and the primary is just days away.