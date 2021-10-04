St. Louis County chief responds to critics

No confidence vote in Chief Mary Barton is planned for the St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton has responded to mounting criticism of her leadership, which has led at least one member of the St. Louis County Council to add a no confidence vote to Tuesday's agenda.

Barton issued a statement, which focused mainly on her administration's decision to transfer Officer Shanette Hall out of the recruitment division and back into the patrol division following an interview she did criticizing how Black women are treated on the force.

Barton wrote: "Personnel changes are not made in retaliation. Placing our staff in roles where they utilize their skills and contribute to the success of our community and department is a strategic plan and does not always result in making everyone happy. Most chiefs of police do not win popularity contests. For almost a year, some people have refused to accept the fact that I was appointed as the chief of police. Despite that, I will continue to serve in the best interest of the St. Louis County Police Department, all its employees and the citizens of St. Louis County."

Hall is a board member for the Ethical Society of Police, a membership organization that represents mostly Black officers. The organization's 16-member board announced it had taken a vote of no confidence in Barton Friday and listed several reasons beyond Hall's transfer for their lack of confidence in her.

The St. Louis County Police Association issued a statement saying the organization "shared some of ESOP's concerns" about Barton and explained it was conducting a survey of its 915 members to get a sense of the issues leading to low morale in the department.

Councilwoman Rita Days put the issue on the County Council's agenda to support the Ethical Society's vote of no confidence.

At least one council member won't be supporting the measure.