St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton files EEOC complaint against police commissioners board

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners alleging discrimination, according to sources familiar with the complaint.

The complaint is the first step in the process of filing a discrimination lawsuit. The discrimination could be based on age, race or gender.

In a statement to 5 On Your Side, department spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus wrote: “As always, thank you for the opportunity to provide our input on the story, however, we are not able to contribute at this time.”

A closed-door police board meeting is planned for 9 a.m. Friday.

The police board appointed Barton as police chief in May 2020.

Her tenure has included its share of controversies related to racial issues, including how her brother-in-law used the “n-word” on an open police radio mic and two instructors used racial slurs at the police academy.

Within a month of becoming chief, she faced controversy in front of the St. Louis County Council while addressing allegations of systemic racism within the police department.

"We embrace the fact that we will no longer tolerate or no longer put up with inappropriate remarks, inappropriate behavior," said Chief Barton said at the meeting in June 2020.

The statement by Chief Barton caused concern for some, including Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, whose district covers Chesterfield. She responded by asking the chief to clarify what she meant.

"Chief, I want to go back to something you said earlier, about what we really need is a shift in culture where we no longer tolerate inappropriate behavior. Can we just call that racism?" asked Dunaway.

"There's all kinds of things. Some of it is ageism, some of it is sexism and I think to say that there's systemic racism in the police department is overly broad and probably not accurate. Until we sit down and talk about it and can verify or at least ferret out what it is people are talking about, I think to put a label on it is really unfair and shortsighted,” Chief Barton responded.

And this past April, the St. Louis County Council voted to adopt a no confidence resolution against Chief Barton in response to mounting criticism of her leadership.

The council's resolution was largely symbolic, but it followed a no confidence vote by the Ethical Society of Police, a membership organization that represents mostly Black officers.

Barton issued a statement, which focused mainly on her administration's decision to transfer Officer Shanette Hall out of the recruitment division and back into the patrol division following an interview she did criticize how Black women are treated on the force.

Barton wrote: "Personnel changes are not made in retaliation. Placing our staff in roles where they utilize their skills and contribute to the success of our community and department is a strategic plan and does not always result in making everyone happy. Most chiefs of police do not win popularity contests. For almost a year, some people have refused to accept the fact that I was appointed as the chief of police. Despite that, I will continue to serve in the best interest of the St. Louis County Police Department, all its employees and the citizens of St. Louis County."

The St. Louis County Police Association issued a statement saying the organization "shared some of ESOP's concerns" about Barton and explained it was conducting a survey of its 915 members to get a sense of the issues leading to low morale in the department.