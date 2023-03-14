Former St. Louis County police commander Troy Doyle named new Ferguson police chief

The selection comes days after Troy Doyle announced his retirement from the St. Louis County Police Department. He's suing the county alleging racial discrimination.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Troy Doyle, a former lieutenant colonel with the St. Louis County Police Department, was named the new police chief of Ferguson Tuesday night.

Doyle was approved by a unanimous vote by the city council at a public meeting Tuesday night.

Former Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall resigned last month. Captain Harry Dilworth has been filling in as interim chief since Feb. 24.

McCall was Ferguson's seventh police chief in as many years when he was promoted to the job in 2021.

The selection comes less than a week after Doyle announced his retirement from the St. Louis County Police Department. In a tweet on March 10, Doyle said he would be retiring from the department effective March 24.

In an interview last week, Doyle said it was hard to leave the department after 31 years, but added "I don’t plan on staying retired for long.”

Doyle was once the go-to guy for previous police chiefs in need of someone to address high-profile issues. He was sent to the county jail following multiple deaths there and he served in high-crime areas of north St. Louis County.

But after he was passed over for the police chief position in 2019, he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that Sam Page ordered the board not to pick him as chief because campaign donors did not want a Black police chief.

Page fired back, saying Doyle was his pick for chief, but that the board chose someone else because they operate independently of him.

Doyle's attorney provided 5 On Your Side with an audio recording in which Page tells Doyle, “The police board does what I tell them to do.”