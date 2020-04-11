8 St. Louis County police department employees test positive for COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, a total of 51 employees have tested positive for the virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Eight St. Louis County police employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

The employees work in various departments, from professional staff members to officers who work in patrol, special operations and operational support divisions.

It is unknown how the individuals contracted the virus and any potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been cleaned, the department said.

There have been a total of 51 positive test results within the department since the onset of the pandemic; 38 employees have recovered and returned to work.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the St. Louis area and across the state. The Missouri health department reported nearly 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the seventh consecutive day the department reported more than 2,000 cases.