St. Louis County police looking for woman reported missing from Black Jack

Police say Margaret Walker has memory issues. She told her husband in a phone call that she did not know where she was and that she may be lost before hanging up.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory after Margaret Walker did not return home Monday.

Police said Walker, 71, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and she weighs 110 pounds.

Walker has been reported missing since 8:30 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen in her Gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with Missouri license plate VA9J2Z heading north on Bellefontaine Road at Rosado Drive in Spanish Lake.

Police say that Walker had a dentist appointment on Monday. She called her husband after the appointment and stated she would be home in 15 minutes. Before hanging up she told her husband that she did not know where she was and that she may have been lost.

Walker has been suffering from memory loss.