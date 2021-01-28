St. Louis County Police Department joins national ABLE Project

Out of the hundreds of agencies that expressed interest in the ABLE Project, the St. Louis County Police Department joins a select group of more than 60 agencies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has been accepted into a highly sought out law enforcement project.

It’s called the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project and was developed to provide strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce officer mistakes and promote health and wellness.

“Our Department’s acceptance into the ABLE project is a positive step forward in engaging our community partners in matters affecting the delivery of police services,” Chief Mary T. Barton said. “This training emphasizes the importance of proper and effective response strategies both in the community and internally within the Department. Highly trained officers, given practical guidance and usable strategies, engaging in positive interactions is the next step in the process of increasing the community’s trust.”

Out of the hundreds of agencies that expressed interest in the ABLE Project, the St. Louis County Police Department was picked out of a select group of more than 60 agencies participating in the national rollout.

Those backing the St. Louis County Police Department’s application to join the program included St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. and the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri.

Throughout the year, all of the department’s officers will receive eight hours of evidence-based active bystandership education, designed to prevent harm and change the culture of policing.