St. Louis County police introduce new Wellness Unit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has introduced a new Wellness Unit.

According to the department, the Wellness Unit is responsible for ensuring the mental, physical and emotional health of department employees.

“The emotional, mental, and physical well-being of our police officers and professional staff is essential to our success in helping our community,” said Chief Barton. “This unit streamlines the process for our staff and their families to receive any support they may need in their road to personal and professional success.”

In order to accomplish these tasks, members of this unit will identify resources for employees, assist those that are in crisis, and facilitates training, educational seminars and workshops.

Lieutenant Scott Roach is the assigned commander for the unit.

“Over the last several years the law enforcement profession has realized this type of support is vital to maintaining all aspects of the health of the officer, detective, supervisor, dispatcher, and professional staff of any agency… Everyone should strive to be their best self. We hope to help our employees get there AND stay there!” Roach said.

Funding for the Wellness Unit’s programs will be provided by the St. Louis Police Foundation, a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, and donations from other organizations currently being sought.