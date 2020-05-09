St. Louis County Police issue endangered person advisory for woman

Anyone with information should dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for Patricia S. Spears, age 41.

Spears was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South on Saturday at 11:40 A.M. after being admitted for a suicide attempt, police said in a news release.

Spears was described as a white female, age 41, t 5'07", 145 lbs, blonde hair, green eyes, fair complexion, with a tattoo of a cross on right wrist, wearing a black headband, a gray t-shirt with an image of a volleyball and "Bayless Bronchos" on the front, black shorts, black sneakers, and black purse with white trim.

