ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing Affton man who left his home early Thursday morning armed with a pocket knife and telling family he was going to kill himself.

Davion C. Lee is 20 years old and has autism. He left his home on the 8500 block of Pilot Avenue just before 1 a.m. after a family argument.

He left on foot and inappropriately dressed for the cold weather. He doesn't have his cellphone or the medication he takes for his seizures.

Lee is 5 feet, 10 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants.

If you see him, call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

