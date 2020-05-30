Police ask for help finding man last seen leaving St. Louis Children's Hospital

Shawn Tolnay was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Louis Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police are looking for a man after he drove away from St. Louis Children's Hospital Friday night.

Police are asking for help locating 53-year-old Shawn Tolnay.

Tolnay was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday at Children's Hospital near Forest Park in St. Louis. He left in a red 2019 Lexus 300 with the license plate NC7-Z1D and his family and police do no know where he was headed.

Police said Tolnay had made statements to family members that concerned them.

Tolnay is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.