x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Police ask for help finding man last seen leaving St. Louis Children's Hospital

Shawn Tolnay was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Louis Children's Hospital
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police are looking for a man after he drove away from St. Louis Children's Hospital Friday night.

Police are asking for help locating 53-year-old Shawn Tolnay.

Tolnay was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday at Children's Hospital near Forest Park in St. Louis. He left in a red 2019 Lexus 300 with the license plate NC7-Z1D and his family and police do no know where he was headed.

Police said Tolnay had made statements to family members that concerned them.

Tolnay is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.

Other News

RELATED: 20 new COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County Friday, state reports

RELATED: Protesters gather in St. Louis over George Floyd death in Minneapolis

RELATED: First 2 high school drive-in ceremonies to be held at POWERplex Friday

RELATED: How hotels, Airbnbs are making room for safety procedures

RELATED: Lake of the Ozarks partygoer tests positive for COVID-19 | Here’s a timeline of where that person went