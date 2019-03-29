ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are looking for an 85-year-old man missing since Thursday afternoon.

Richard Garcia, 85, was reported missing after leaving his home on the 3700 block of White Bark Court at around 12:30 Thursday. At around 4 p.m., he left a voicemail with a family member saying he was lost.

Police said Garcia is about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves and jeans. The missing person report said he has memory issues

Police said he was driving his gray, 2009 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plates ML6R7N.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.