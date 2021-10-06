St. Louis County police looking for missing boys last seen Sunday

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or dial 911

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are looking for two boys who haven't been seen since Sunday.

A missing person report said 5-year-old Imon Henley and 4-year-old Inez Henley were last seen at the home on the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive in north St. Louis County.

The missing person report said neither the parents nor the Division of Family Services know where the children are.

Imon Henley is 2-foot-11 and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Inez Henley is 2-foot-1 and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The missing person report provided few other details.