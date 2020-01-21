ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a 79-year-old man with dementia who has not been seen since leaving his home Tuesday morning.

An Endangered Silver Advisory said Alvin K. Lyons left a home on Farber Drive in north St. Louis County at around 8:30 and has not been seen since.

Police said he was last seen driving a 2004 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates DD3X2Y.

Police said Lyons is 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and a faded tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a tan, zip-up jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes when he left the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.