St. Louis County police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 636-529-8210

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a missing 62-year-old woman with schizophrenia.

The missing person report said Cecile Sebring was last seen Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. 2100 block of Janette Drive. She walked away from her assisted living facility and did not return.

Police said she was seen at Sam's Market on Halls Ferry a short time later but has not been seen since.

Police said Sebring is about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a green sweater, green pants and boots.

She is without her needed medication.