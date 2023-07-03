St. Louis County police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday.

In a tweet, the St. Louis County Police Department said they are looking for DeMarco Lamarque. They said he left a home on the 6600 block of Foothills Court in north St. Louis County at around 8:45 Friday morning and never returned.

Police said Lamarque is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red or blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.