St. Louis County police looking for missing 59-year-old woman

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a woman who left home without her medication and has not been seen since.

According to an endangered missing person advisory, Joyce Marie Gales left her home on South Laclede Station Road at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. She may not have brought her medication with her, according to the advisory.

Police said she made statements about self-harm before leaving.

Police said she is about 5-foot-2 and 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo with Missouri license plates VG4S9P. She may be traveling in the Bonne Terre area.