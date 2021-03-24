St. Louis County police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Lillie McGhay, 11, was last seen leaving her home on Windsor Drive in Florissant at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Lillie McGhay, 11, was last seen leaving her home on Windsor Drive in Florissant at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Lillie is 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and reddish blonde hair worn in a pixie style cut. She was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, black and red plaid pants and black shoes.

Lillie suffers from oppositional defiant disorder and ADHD.