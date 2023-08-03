St. Louis County police looking for missing 19-year-old man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 19-year-old man who went missing from a hospital in south St. Louis County.
According to an Endangered Person Advisory, John Michael Leb was taken to Mercy South Hospital for a psychological evaluation but left the hospital early Wednesday morning.
Leb is 5-foot-5 and 127 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green hospital gown.
The report said Leb was taken to the hospital for a court-ordered for psychological evaluation. He is known to have been violent toward himself and others in the past.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.