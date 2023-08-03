St. Louis County police looking for missing 19-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 19-year-old man who went missing from a hospital in south St. Louis County.

According to an Endangered Person Advisory, John Michael Leb was taken to Mercy South Hospital for a psychological evaluation but left the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Leb is 5-foot-5 and 127 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green hospital gown.

The report said Leb was taken to the hospital for a court-ordered for psychological evaluation. He is known to have been violent toward himself and others in the past.