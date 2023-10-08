Florissant 6-year-old found after being reported missing

The boy left his home after an argument with his mom, police said.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has found a previously missing 6-year-old boy who is new to the Florissant area. The boy was found safe.

The boy reportedly left his home in the 2300 block of Bramble Lane in Florissant at about 3 p.m. Sunday after an argument with his mom, police said.

The child and his family are new to the Florissant area and have no known associates or friends that he could go to, police said.