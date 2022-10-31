St. Louis County police looking for missing 79-year-old man after he missed doctor's appointment

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis County are looking for a missing man with COPD who needs his medication.

Police are looking for Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Spanish Lake resident who has not been seen at his apartment on Sparkling Lake Drive in a week, and missed a doctor's appointment on Monday.

According to an endangered person advisory, Jones has COPD and requires medication and an oxygen tank.

Missing Endangered Silver Advisory - Johnie Jones, 79 YOA, 6'0", 227 lbs., last seen on 10-24-2022 in the 12500 block of Sparkling Lake drive in North St. Louis County. Johnie requires medications, constant oxygen and the assistance of a wheelchair or walker. Call 636-529-8210. pic.twitter.com/1SAHUNTVcC — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 31, 2022

The advisory said Jones is about 6-foot tall and 225 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. Police did not know what kind of clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.