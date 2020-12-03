FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a 64-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Bobby Davis disappeared from a home in the 800 block of Elksforth Court in Florissant around 2 p.m. Police said he does not have a history of leaving the home by himself.

Davis has a head injury and can become confused, police said.

Davis is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Davis was wearing light-colored blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or St. Louis County police at 314-355-1200.

