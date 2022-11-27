St. Louis County police searching for missing Valley Park woman

Laura Lynn Kostial, 60, was last seen shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 160 block of Forest Parkway in Valley Park, Missouri.

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday afternoon.

Laura Lynn Kostial, 60, was last seen shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 160 block of Forest Parkway in Valley Park, Missouri, according to St. Louis County police.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Kostial was last seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Fusion with a Missouri license plate of VF7E5L. The vehicle was traveling on Forest Parkway.

She left her residence after making suicidal statements to her husband. St. Louis County police say she is armed with an unknown firearm.