St. Louis County police looking for missing woman with dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or call 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a woman with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday night.

Carol Jean Williams, 74, was reported missing at about 10 p.m. after driving away from a home on Oak Avenue, an Endangered Silver Advisory reported.

According to the advisory, Williams left the home driving a maroon 2003 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plate XE3T9J.

Williams, who has dementia, was wearing blue pajama pants with a flower pattern and slippers. She is 5-foot-7 and 182 pounds with red and gray hair and hazel eyes.