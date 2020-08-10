St. Louis County police officers receive awards for bravery in the line of duty

The officers received awards for "bravery in the line of duty and service to their community"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented “Back the Blue” awards to four St. Louis County Police Department officers.

The officers received awards for “bravery in the line of duty and service to their community.”

Officers Jerry Ball, Ben Simmons and Sanda Cosic received awards for “instances of extraordinary bravery, valor, courage or sacrifice in the face of immediate danger or threats.”

Officer Kim Haus received an award for exceptional dedication to her community.