'We have a serious problem with diversity' | St. Louis County police photo sparks controversy

"When I saw that picture I said immediately wait what's missing here… oh nobody of color," said John Bowman, president of St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP.



Thursday, a photograph posted by the St. Louis County Police Department was meant to celebrate a milestone, but was clouded by what was missing.



"That picture says to the obvious eye that St. Louis County is made up in a homogenous way and does not have inclusion," said Bowman who recalled received calls about the post almost immediately after.



"We have a serious problem with diversity in our police department. There's no way of getting around that," he added.



But some say the focus should be on the numbers. The department boasting about an unprecedented homicide clearance rate of 94% in 2019.



"It's a shame that what they accomplished is now the backstory.... that doesn't negate the work that these detectives have done," said Matt Crecelius, business manager for the St. Louis County police union.



Crecelius admits there is a diversity problem within the department. Which stems in part from a recruitment failure that's spans years.



However, he says in this case... people are missing the big picture.



"The community in St. Louis County doesn't care what these detectives skin is they care that they get justice for their loved ones," Crecelius said.



Bowman says he's not trying to discredit the work these detectives have done.