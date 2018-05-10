ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police will now provide full police services to the City of Kinloch.

On September 18, the City of Kinloch’s Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to contract with St. Louis County for full police services.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said, “Our Department will provide the best possible police services to the citizens of Kinloch. We look forward to building relationships with the citizens there and ensuring the city is a safe place to live and work.”

The St. Louis County Police Department partners with over 65 cities, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The department has over 1,200 police officers.

“Our entire Department is ready to serve the City Kinloch should any need arise,” Chief Belmar stated.

