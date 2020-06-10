St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder remembered 4 years after his death

"Officer Snyder's sacrifice will never be forgotten," the St. Louis County Police Department wrote on social media

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four years ago, St. Louis Police Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Snyder was responding to a call in south St. Louis County when Trenton Forrester, who was 18 years old at the time, shot and killed him.

In 2019, Forrester was found guilty of first-degree murder after a five-day trial in St. Louis County. Forrester will spend the rest of his life in prison; he is not eligible for parole.

Snyder had been on the force for four years and is survived by his parents, his wife Elizabeth and their young son Malachi. Elizabeth chronicled her grief on social media, posting updates to a Facebook Page, A Warrior's Widow.

Tuesday, Snyder's law enforcement family made a tribute to the fallen officer on social media.

"On this day in 2016, Officer Blake Snyder made the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed in the line of duty," the St. Louis County Police Department posted on Twitter. "Officer Snyder's sacrifice will never be forgotten."

