St. Louis County police participating in 'Saturation Saturday'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is one of 50 departments across Missouri participating in “Saturation Saturday” on Aug. 29.

Saturation Saturday is an evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind the community that they are “out in full force, looking for impaired drivers.”

The department said it's a public awareness campaign to remind the community to "drive sober or get pulled over."

The campaign is being held in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign that started in 2017 in St. Louis.

Efforts have continued to grow with the campaign extending to include New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana and Arkansas.