ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Kaitlyn Williams, 15, was last seen in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway in north county on Feb. 12.

Police said Kaitlyn recently moved to St. Louis from Chicago and is not familiar with the area.

Kaitlyn is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has long black braids and was wearing a long dark coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 636-529-8210.