FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from late Sunday night.

According to police, Donyell Harris, 22, was livestreaming on Facebook Live around midnight where he was seen taking a large number of prescription pills and making suicidal statements. Concerned watchers reported the incident to police, but Harris fled on foot when they arrived. He has not been since.

Harris is 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, with a black beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts should contact 911, their nearest law enforcement agency, or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

