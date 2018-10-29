The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 26-year-old who was last heard from on October 23.

According to police, Joshua Damien White walked away from a home around noon on October 23. They say it's been at least a week since White has taken prescription medication for his mental health disabilities and he did not have them with him when last seen. He is known to frequent the South County Mall area.

White is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red Cardinals hat, white coat, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone seeing the White is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest police department, or call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

