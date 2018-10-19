ST. LOUIS — The search for a missing St. Louis County man was initiated late Thursday night after he had reportedly sent self-harmful messages to his loved ones.

Freddie Sago, 57, was last seen around the 2300 block of North Lindbergh around 5:30 p.m., which is near Maryland Heights. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Sago after family members received "suicidal text messages" from him. Police noted he had previously made suicide attempts in the past by hanging.

Sago is 5-foot-5 inches and 150 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a fair complexion. There was not a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Sago's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

