ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Gregory Paul Johnson, 42, was last seen at a home on West Ripa Avenue in St. Louis around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Johnson went to the home with a loaded gun and made suicidal comments. He fired the gun into the floor and left.

Johnson suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He was in a silver Toyota Rav4 when he left the home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.