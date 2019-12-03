ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Andre Walker, 27, was last seen leaving his home in the 4600 block of Behlmann Farms Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Walker is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black coat, black shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Walker is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia and suffers from seizures and a traumatic brain injury. Police said he is without is medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.