x
St. Louis County police searching for missing teen and her 1-year-old son

Police are looking for Destiny Homes, 16, and her son Van Holmes, 1
2 St. Louis County children missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing teenager and her son.

Officers are looking for Destiny Holmes, 16, and her son Von Holmes, 1.

Destiny is not the legal guardian of Von and is believed to be incapable of caring for him, police said in a press release.

Police said Destiny and Von left Destiny's mother's home, located on the 1200 block of Senate Drive, on April 26. The last time anyone had contact with Destiny was on April 28 when she spoke to her grandmother on the phone.

If you have any information about where Destiny and Von could be, you are asked to call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 314-555-1200.

