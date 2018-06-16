ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Lauren Curtis, 19, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Summit Place Drive on foot sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to police.

Curtis is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. Her hair is shaved on the left side of her head.

Police said Curtis suffers from multiple mental health issues including autism. She does not have her ID or phone with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

