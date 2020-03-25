ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Tracy Walker, 50, was last seen walking away from his home along Royal Drive just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said he is without necessary medication.

Walker is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue and white plaid pajama shorts.

Police said he was possibly in the area of Chambers Road and Monarch Drive in the Castle Point area at around noon on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts should call 911 or St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

