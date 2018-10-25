ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Board of Commissioners voted 'yes' to allow the St. Louis County Police Department to use drones in their pursuit of crime.

The St. Louis Police Foundation paid $80,000 for four drones that will be distributed between four police departments.

"This is going to keep our officers a little bit more safe, because they're going to get to reach areas of a building or house, and they get to see exactly what's happening inside of it before they make entry into a dangerous situation," said Shawn McGuire, with St. Louis County police.

McGuire explained that the drones will be used by the SWAT team, the Tactical Crime Scene Units.

Good examples of when the drone might be deployed include a subject barricading him or herself inside a home, a hostage situation or a missing persons-endangered person search.

"We want the public to know it's not like we're going to be flying these over subdivisions watching people," said McGuire​​​​​​​ with regard to privacy concerns. "There's going to be a reason for why this drone is being used.”

