'She has to bring a baby home from the hospital while planning her son’s funeral' | St. Louis County police union raising money for victim's family

Police say mother of 5-year-old special needs child was giving birth at a hospital to third child when her boyfriend attacked him

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 5-year-old special needs murder victim needs a funeral.

His mother, who gave birth to her third child when police say he was killed by the man she loved, needs grief counseling.

His 7-year-old sister, who saw it all, needs counseling.

All are reasons why the St. Louis County Police Association started a GoFundMe page to help Jamarion's surviving family members.

St. Louis County police officers encounter devastating situations every day in which they often wish they could do more for a crime victim's family, but Jamarion's family was one they just couldn't let go of, said Joe Patterson, the St. Louis County Police Association's business manager.

The 5-year-old's mother, Aunyae, left him and his 7-year-old sister in her boyfriend's care inside their north St. Louis County apartment when she went to the hospital to give birth to her third child on Nov. 17.

The next day, Yoshuah Dallas, 24, brought Jamarion, who was blind and required leg braces to walk, to the hospital. Police said Dallas had been beating Jamarion severely in front of his sister and he died from his injuries hour later.

"Jamarion’s case was different because he’s such an innocent victim, being blind and only able to walk with braces, he was completely defenseless against his attacker," Patterson said. "Many of the investigators are fathers and mothers themselves and they were deeply touched by this tragedy."

The St. Louis County Police Association started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses as well as the medical costs from Jamarion’s final moments along with the grieving family’s other needs.

In four days, about 860 people have donated, bringing the total to about $36,000.

"We’re overwhelmed by response thank everybody for donations both big and small, every penny counts," Patterson said.

The child suffered blunt force trauma, including a lacerated liver and intestine, a broken rib and bruising to his face and inside his mouth. All of his injuries caused internal bleeding, according to police.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Dallas with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $250,000.

“Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays,” according to the union’s fundraising site. “We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for Micaiah who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred – all with extremely limited resources.