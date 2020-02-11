St. Louis County police want public input on use-of-force policy

Two webinars are scheduled to collect public comments on policies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking input from the public on the department’s use of force policy.

"The legal and appropriate use of force by officers is one of the most critical issues for police departments to manage," according to a press release. "Department leaders want to ensure that the public is aware of the current policy and has a voice for future policy changes."

The department is planning two webinars in which members of the public can comment about potential changes. Citizens can also email the department at policycomment@stlouisco.com.

The first webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. To register, click here. The second is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:00 p.m. To register, click here.