ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 at a County Council meeting Tuesday night.

During the meeting, he will also lay out his priorities for how funds from the CARES Act should be spent in the county, according to a press release.

The county is expected to receive $175 million when the money is distributed over the next few weeks and is expecting to get more guidance from the federal government on how the funds can be spent.

The priorities of the funds will be to save lives, help residents meet basic needs and to revive the economy, according to the release.

“In St. Louis County, we have more than 1,000 people who have tested positive. Tragically, more than 20 of our residents have lost their lives to this virus,” Page said. “We know that the surge of this virus will impact more of our residents. Meanwhile, our businesses are struggling and we have to make it possible for them to bounce back once this pandemic is over.”

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed here.

