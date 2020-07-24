Watch live: St. Louis County prosecuting attorney press conference on Saint Louis Galleria shooting

According to Bell’s office, he will provide an update about new charges issued by the Conviction Incident Review Unit

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is holding a press conference at 2:45 p.m. Friday with information on Wednesday’s shooting at the Saint Louis Galleria.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Jaron Lemmitt was charged in connection with the shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on Lemmitt for one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police said a dispute began inside the mall between two groups of people and led to the shooting. Police said the relationship between the two groups of people is not known. It happened near the northwest portion of the mall, on the second floor near a pair of escalators.

Jaquan Steed was killed in the shooting. His friend, who was also shot, was treated and released from the hospital.

5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend spoke to Steed’s family on Thursday. His family said Steed enjoyed working in the dietary department at Saint Louis University Hospital.

"He was an outstanding child. He was the youngest of seven. He was a kid at heart...innocent, had high expectations," said Reverend Charles Carbon about his nephew.